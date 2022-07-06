Business Events: StayLocal Trivia Night, New Orleans Chamber and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here’s a list of upcoming New Orleans business events:

July 7

StayLocal, the greater New Orleans independent business alliance, will present “Think You Know Local?,” a local business- and brands-themed trivia night, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas Street.

A variety of housing topics affecting residents of St. John the Baptist Parish and the metro area will be discussed at the monthly HBAGNO General Membership Meeting starting at 10 a.m. at Riverlands Country Club, 500 Fairway Drive, LaPlace.

July 8

Empire Distribution and Publishing’s Al “Butter” McLean will serve as the keynote speaker at the 30th Cutting Edge CE Conference and Events. McLean will address conference attendees at 11:15 AM at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel.

July 11

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host a Healthcare, Technology & Innovation Summit at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Speakers include Ochsner’s David Houghton and Geoff Michelli from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

July 12

Join the Chamber, New Orleans & Company, and Love Your City NOLA – LifeCity for a panel discussion on sustainability and waste diversion. Attendees can sign up to participate in the zero waste campaign and meet exhibitors dedicated to green initiatives in New Orleans.

July 13

New Orleans & Company brings back “NOLA Talks” from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Virgin Hotels New Orleans, 550 Baronne St. It’s a networking and panel discussion event that will focus on entrepreneurship in the city’s tourism and hospitality industry. Click here for more information.

July 14

Join the New Orleans Chamber at its monthly women’s only networking event, the Women’s Business Alliance hosted by Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar. Network over cocktails.

July 15

The Jefferson Chamber’s Business & Breakfast is a targeted networking and contact-building breakfast designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet and share their business with fellow Chamber members. Attendees are invited to network at a table of eight for two 20 minute sessions. Marriott Metairie at Lakeway.

July 19

Join the New Orleans Chamber for the monthly Power Hour sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company. “Marketing your business is the first step to success. B2B networking allows business people to effectively network with each other by providing each person time for a sales pitch about what distinguishes their business or service from others in their field.”

July 20

Join the New Orleans Chamber and NOLA SHRM for a discussion about the Great Resignation. The information will help businesses plan for future success by gaining a competitive advantage through human capital.

July 21

Hear from mayors and leaders in each municipality on the progress being made in their respective areas at the Jefferson Chamber Mayoral Luncheon, presented by USI Insurance Services. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Metairie Country Club, 580 Woodvine Ave.

July 27

Join the New Orleans Chamber for dinner and curated connections, a “structured networking approach.” Enjoy a 2-course meal for an informal but focused discussion. “We will actively work to connect people at each table at assigned seats based on their industry and any requests noted in their registration.”

August 4-7

Registration is now open for The Historic New Orleans Collection’s 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum sponsored by Neal Auction Company. This destination decorative arts event will take place in the French Quarter. “Neal Auction Company is widely considered the country’s foremost auctioneer of southern regional material,” says Amanda McFillen, director of public programs at THNOC. “We are thrilled to have them support the 13th annual New Orleans Antiques Forum that brings together experts and scholars from across the country to explore decorative arts in Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and beyond.”

August 9

The Jefferson Chamber’s LiveWell Jefferson 2022 Worksite Wellness Summit will take place at Copeland Tower Living, 2601 Severn Ave.

August 19

The New Orleans Chamber’s Third Quarter Luncheon features Peter Ricchiuti, “the economist and the business professor you WISHED you had back in college.” Ricchiuti will provide an update on the New Orleans economy: rising inflation, rate hikes, oil & gas and more.

September 14-16

The Jefferson Chamber returns to the nation’s capital for its annual Washington D.C. Fly-In – Congressional & State Leadership Summit. Participants have an opportunity to learn about key issues facing the greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and state leadership. Register here.

September 23-October 9

New Orleans & Company and 3090×3090 LLC have announced that the second annual NOLAxNOLA festival will once again “promote New Orleans’ deep inventory of music options and concerts, and showcase the world-class artists, musicians and legendary venues that comprise the musical landscape of the city.”

October 29

Susan G. Komen, the global breast cancer organization, will host a Race for the Cure at LaSalle Park in Metairie. “We are excited to welcome race participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Danny Aguirre, the group’s executive director.