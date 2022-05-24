Business Events: Leadership Celebration, Diversity Panel, Press Club Mixer

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:

May 25

The Royal Sonesta New Orleans is hosting “Walk-In Wednesdays hiring events” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 25. Hiring managers will meet with and extend offers to qualified candidates.

Press Club of New Orleans members are invited to a special media mixer at the New Orleans Museum of Art in partnership with the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May 26

The Port of New Orleans is hosting a Small Business Certification Event on May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Louisiana International Terminal Community Connection Office. “The goal is help vendors become certified and gain more opportunities to work alongside the port.”

May 31

The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living will be hosting an event in honor of World No Tobacco Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at People’s United Methodist Church in New Orleans.

May 31-June 3

Medical professionals and executives from more than 10 countries will learn vascular programs and techniques at the New Cardiovascular Horizons conference at the Roosevelt Hot

June 4

The Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Connection Bridge Run returns on after a two-year hiatus.

June 10

The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics.

June 11

Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living Life to the Fullest in a Post-Pandemic Realty,” a free community luncheon and conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael K. Hill.

June 23-26

The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”