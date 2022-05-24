Business Events: Leadership Celebration, Diversity Panel, Press Club Mixer
NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:
May 25
The Royal Sonesta New Orleans is hosting “Walk-In Wednesdays hiring events” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning May 25. Hiring managers will meet with and extend offers to qualified candidates.
Press Club of New Orleans members are invited to a special media mixer at the New Orleans Museum of Art in partnership with the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists. 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 26
The Port of New Orleans is hosting a Small Business Certification Event on May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Louisiana International Terminal Community Connection Office. “The goal is help vendors become certified and gain more opportunities to work alongside the port.”
May 31
The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living will be hosting an event in honor of World No Tobacco Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at People’s United Methodist Church in New Orleans.
May 31-June 3
Medical professionals and executives from more than 10 countries will learn vascular programs and techniques at the New Cardiovascular Horizons conference at the Roosevelt Hot
June 4
The Caesars Sportsbook Crescent City Connection Bridge Run returns on after a two-year hiatus.
June 10
The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics.
June 11
Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living Life to the Fullest in a Post-Pandemic Realty,” a free community luncheon and conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael K. Hill.
June 23-26
The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”