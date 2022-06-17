Business Events: Juneteenth, Career Fairs, ‘Thriving’ and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:

June 20

The Dooky Chase Family Foundation will host a Juneteenth Holiday Celebration at Dooky Chase Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Avenue.

June 21

Algiers Charter is hosting a career fair to help find “dynamic educational leaders with a proven track record of success.”

June 22

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart virtual career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with more than 150 software and technology jobs at 10 companies across Louisiana.

June 23-26

The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”

June 24

The Jefferson Chamber’s Business & Breakfast is a targeted networking and contact-building breakfast designed to give attendees an opportunity to meet and share their business with fellow chamber members.

June 24- 26

Lakeisha Robichaux created the Biz Chiefs Business Conference to “grow and scale profitable businesses, share resources, increase revenue and profits, and get real strategies and results.”

June 25

JPMorgan Chase is hosting a day of conversations and informational sessions to support financial health education, wealth building and financial inclusion for New Orleans’ Black community as part of its three-city Advancing Black Wealth Tour.

June 27-29

NOLAvate Black will host the 2022 Black Tech Nola Conference at the Westin Hotel. Three days of main stage tech talks, panels, networking and job leads.

June 29

JEDCO, Jefferson Chamber will host an educational seminar on advertising and online marketing at the JEDCO Conference Center, 701A Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

July 7

StayLocal, the greater New Orleans independent business alliance, will present “Think You Know Local?,” a local business- and brands-themed trivia night, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on July 7 at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St.

July 21

Hear from mayors and leaders in each municipality on the progress being made in their respective areas at the Jefferson Chamber Mayoral Luncheon, presented by USI Insurance Services. 11:30 a.m.

August 9

The Jefferson Chamber’s LiveWell Jefferson 2022 Worksite Wellness Summit will take place at Copeland Tower Living, 2601 Severn Ave.