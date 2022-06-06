Business Events: EduCon, Black Tech Nola and More

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:

June 5-8

PCMA, a community of business events strategists, brings its EduCon meeting to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Senior-level education, networking, and market intelligence for the global business events industry.

June 9

The Historic Faubourg Treme Association is hosting a fundraiser party at the New Orleans African American Museum courtyard. Music from Big 6 Brass Band and James Andrews.

June 10

The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics.

June 11

Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living Life to the Fullest in a Post-Pandemic Realty,” a free community luncheon and conversation with infectious disease expert Dr. Michael K. Hill.

June 23-26

The Momming, Surviving, and Thriving Experience is a gathering of women who are “committed to thriving as moms, businesswomen and leaders.”

June 27-29

NOLAvate Black will host the 2022 Black Tech Nola Conference at the Westin Hotel. Three days of main stage tech talks, panels, networking and job leads.