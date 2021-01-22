Burns & Wilcox Announces Promotions

NEW ORLEANS — Burns & Wilcox, a wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager, has announced two management promotions at its New Orleans office. Bonnie Steen has been promoted to managing director and Cain Webber has been promoted to associate managing director.

Steen reports to Blaise D’Antoni, executive vice president of the company’s south region. As the former New Orleans managing director, D’Antoni remains directly involved with day-to-day operations while playing a more active role with the offices he oversees throughout the region, ranging from Texas to the Carolinas.

“Bonnie is a selfless and natural leader who embodies the enthusiasm and drive that defines Burns & Wilcox, setting the standard with her underwriting knowledge and service expertise,” said D’Antoni. “Cain is also a proven leader who brings extensive commercial insurance knowledge and experience working with the Lloyd’s market. I am confident in their abilities to grow the New Orleans office and uphold its more than 30-year reputation for years to come.”

In her role, Steen leads the growth strategy of the New Orleans location, which is consistently amongst the largest Burns & Wilcox offices. Steen also oversees and manages operations of the New Orleans team while simultaneously supporting the Monroe and Baton Rouge locations. With more than 35 years of industry experience, she is known as a go-to surplus lines insurance professional with a specialization in catastrophic property. She has been integral in supporting brokers, agents and partners through some of the most severe weather events after many admitted markets withdrew from the region.

In his new role, Webber will assist in the New Orleans office’s growth strategy, working alongside Steen. He has been with Burns & Wilcox for more than a decade and has held various roles with increased leadership responsibilities during his tenure. He currently oversees the commercial underwriting department, which is known for its national partner relationships and consistency in retaining and growing business. Webber has experience and knowledge working with London syndicates and contracts. He reports to Steen.

Learn more about Burns & Wilcox careers at www.burnsandwilcox.com/careers.