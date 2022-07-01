Merging influential media and government relations, award-winning creative advertising, and effective public relations into one powerhouse firm, Buisson Creative continually helps shape Jefferson Parish. Buisson Creative helps many Louisiana-based, large corporations strategically navigate government and/or brand themselves through smart marketing and/or government and public relations. The firm is often relied upon by high-profile Louisiana’s businesses when communication crisis management is required.

Buisson is also one of Louisiana’s most prominent political media firms, responsible for messaging of political campaigns and clients. Today, Buisson Creative represents more than 70 elected officials, including six of the seven Jefferson Parish council members.

A former Times-Picayune reporter and press secretary to a Louisiana Governor and Lt. Governor, Greg Buisson, along with his wife and journalist Cheryl Hickman Buisson, founded Buisson Creative in 1999 following his 15-year history with WVUE-TV. Buisson rebuilt the station’s news operation, hired high-caliber journalists, added news programming including the 9 p.m. newscast and poised the station for its growth to today’s top-rated position. In broadcasting, Greg was recognized for his unique understanding of marketing and uncompromised commitment to journalism, which landed him a position on the ABC News Marketing Board. Greg is also an Emmy Award-winning documentary producer.

Buisson Creative is recognized among the nation’s leading political media firms by the American Association of Political Consultants with over 100 Pollie Awards, the “Oscars” of political advertising. Buisson Creative earns top Press Club honors each year for its prowess in public relations. And this year, Inc. Magazine, highlighted Buisson as one of America’s 5000 fastest-growing companies. The company’s event and entertainment management arm, Buisson Entertainment, is currently producing Jefferson Parish’s Uncle Sam Jam, Family Gras, and Lafitte Seafood Fest.

3330 North Causeway Boulevard, Ste. 216,

Metairie, LA

504-378-3792

buissoncreative.com