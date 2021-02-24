Broussard’s to Continue Celebration of Century of Dining

NEW ORLEANS—Broussard’s Restaurant, one of the original “grande dame” dining establishments in the French Quarter, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2020. Amid restrictions and closings, the restaurant could not unveil all of the special menus chef Jimi Setchim crafted for the monumental year so it will continue the celebration into 2021 with a special citrus menu (through Feb. 25), and a spice-focused menu (beginning March 4). Setchim created seasonal menus for 2020 and now 2021 that celebrate native foods that share the same rich history as Broussard’s.

“We are especially proud to be able to continue the celebration this year,” said Marv Ammari, chief executive officer of Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts, which operates Broussard’s. “While last year was particularly difficult for many in our community and our industry, we are honored to continue the traditions that were started at Broussard’s Restaurant over 100 years ago. We look forward to continuing to support our community and feed our customers.”

Visit www.broussards.com for more information.