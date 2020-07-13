Brouk is New Senior VP, COO at Children’s Hospital

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced the internal appointment of Jonathan Brouk as the organization’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

“The Children’s Hospital executive team is thrilled that one of our own will be taking on the role of COO,” said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “In his tenure at the hospital, Jonathan has played an integral role in expanding our footprint and helping Children’s deliver expert pediatric care to families across the state. Children’s Hospital will continue to advance the health and wellbeing of Louisiana’s children with Jonathan at the helm of our operations and campus expansion project.”

As chief operating officer, Brouk will serve as the hospital’s executive over strategy, business development, marketing, legal, and hospital support services as well as leading Children’s $300 million campus transformation effort set to reach completion in mid-2021 He will also serve as the service line executive for the Heart Center and Cancer Center at Children’s Hospital, two of the hospital’s signature programs.

Children’s Hospital said it is committed to providing highly specialized pediatric care to children across the state of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region. Brouk has played a part in achieving this vision. In his four years at Children’s Hospital, he has implemented statewide strategies for growth and expansion, and has helped form key partnerships for the organization, including the integration of Tulane University School of Medicine Pediatrics into the Children’s Hospital family, and important pediatric partnerships across the state including a recent collaboration with Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport.