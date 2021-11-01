Broadway in New Orleans Returns in November with ‘Tootsie’

NEW ORLEANS – Individual tickets for the tour of Broadway’s comedy musical “Tootsie” are on sale now. The show will play at the Saenger Theatre from Nov. 9-14. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, “Tootsie” is the first show of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season. For the 2021-2022 season full lineup, click here.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick-off the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season than with a comedy musical like ‘Tootsie,’” said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President Liz Hefler. “We’ve waited a long time to welcome live theater back to New Orleans and can’t wait to see what ‘Tootsie’ and the rest season has to offer!”

Tickets start at $31. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112). Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372.

TOOTSIE will play at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans from Nov. 9-14, 2021. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.