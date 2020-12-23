Broadmoor LLC Announces Promotions

METAIRIE – General contractor Broadmoor LLC has announced the promotion of Michael Park to vice president and Brian Vega to project executive.

Park has been a member of the Broadmoor team for more than 15 years. His projects include the Tulane Dining Commons, a New Orleans Museum renovation, Loyola’s Monroe Hall renovation and the Hilton Riverside flood repairs.

A six-year Broadmoor veteran, Vega successfully managed the complex Ochsner West Tower Expansion. His previous experience as the senior project manager of the Virgin Hotel (currently under construction in the New Orleans CBD) and his commitment to an on-time delivery of the Ochsner Emergency COVID build-out have prepared him for his new role.

Additional team promotions include: