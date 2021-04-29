Leaders learn from experience, and Brittany Major has spent a lifetime observing, implementing, learning and growing as both a person and a businesswoman.

“I like to think that I’ve evolved and taken lessons from all of my professional experiences, beginning with my very first job in high school,” she says. With an extensive and accomplished resume of global finance and banking experience, Brittany is now at the helm of Major Services, Inc. a family-owned and operated IT firm founded by her father, Bobby Major, Jr., in 1994.

Brittany understands how evolving technology can improve or impede a business and its operations, and she looks forward to taking her family’s business to the next level. Major Services is well-equipped to tailor IT systems and related manual processes to support the business needs of private or public organizations.

Their suite of services includes: business process re-engineering with the goal of analyzing company workflows and improving productivity, managed service provider solutions for administering a variety of systems, and staff augmentation to respond to client needs.

Major Services

2751 Toulouse Street, New Orleans

504-488-1300

majorservicesinc.com