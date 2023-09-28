Brittanee Baer Named COO at Fishman Haygood

NEW ORLEANS – Brittanee Baer has joined law firm Fishman Haygood as its chief operating officer. For more than a decade, Baer has overseen all aspects of finance and operations, from annual budget management to employee benefit administration and talent development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brittanee to Fishman Haygood,” said John Werner, the firm’s managing partner. “Her financial background coupled with her forward-thinking, collaborative leadership style will help us continue to execute and strengthen our vision of excellence.”

Baer began her career with global accounting firms Deloitte & Touche and Ernst & Young. She joins Fishman Haygood after her most recent role as chief financial and operating officer at Louise S. McGehee School. She received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in accounting at Louisiana State University.

As COO, Baer will lead the firm’s financial, human resources, and administrative functions. In this role, she sees an unmatched opportunity to work with Fishman Haygood’s talented and accomplished group of attorneys and staff.

“While I am a numbers person by training, I’ve always prioritized professional relationships and team building,” said Baer. “The financial and operational sustainability of any organization is dependent upon both its data and its people, and I could not be more excited to have joined such a well-respected firm.”

Fishman Haygood’s board of directors also recently approved the promotion of Marketing Director Callie Kamath to chief marketing officer. Kamath will oversee a new marketing coordinator position in the department.

“From our attorneys to our other professionals and staff, the Fishman Haygood team is tackling interesting cases, completing sophisticated deals, and spearheading both internal and community-wide initiatives that reaffirm our commitment to excellence,” said Partner Jim Swanson. “This is an exciting time to be part of the firm.”