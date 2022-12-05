British Chemical Manufacturer to Build Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:

Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.

The company expects the venture, its first in North America, to create 25 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 101 indirect jobs, for a total of 126 new jobs in the Acadiana Region.

“Louisiana is proud to be Aquaspersions’ choice for its first North American location, which will continue the growth and diversification of our state’s thriving manufacturing sector,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This investment strengthens Louisiana’s competitive position in one of our nation’s most critical supply chains, producing equipment that protects workers on the front lines of health care and other essential services.”

Aquaspersions CEO Alan Bewsher traveled from the 48-year-old company’s headquarters in Halifax, England, to announce the project. He was joined at a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 30 in Broussard by state and local elected officials and economic development leaders as well as SafeSource Direct President Justin Hollingsworth.

“Aquaspersions is delighted to be investing in Broussard and with the welcome we have received,” Bewsher said. “We have served North American customers for many years from our UK base and look forward to developing the business further with all the benefits of local service and development. Innovation and service are at the heart of Aquaspersions’ offering, and this investment enables us to be more responsive to our markets and customers.”

The facility will be located on a 43-acre site in the Spanish Trail Industrial Park on Louisiana Highway 182 in Broussard. The company expects construction to be complete and operations to begin in early 2024.

“Not only will the Aquaspersions facility have obvious, positive economic impacts, such as the creation of well-paying job opportunities, but it will also illustrate the immense value of onshoring,” St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said. “This endeavor, together with SafeSource’s commitments, will benefit the economies of this region, our state, and perhaps our entire country.”

To secure the project in Broussard, the state of Louisiana offered Aquaspersions a competitive incentive package that includes the recruitment and customized training services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s nationally acclaimed workforce development program. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Aquaspersions team to south Louisiana,” said Troy Wayman, president and CEO of One Acadiana. “Aquaspersions’ new location in St. Martin Parish will be a great asset to our region’s innovative and fast-evolving health care ecosystem. We congratulate our partners in St. Martin on this great announcement.”

“We welcome Aquaspersions to St. Martin Parish’s growing manufacturing community,” St. Martin Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Stelly said. “Investments like this one diversify and strengthen our local and regional economies, all while creating quality jobs that are so central to SMEDA’s mission.”

“The city of Broussard is pleased to welcome Aquaspersions into our business community,” Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque said. “This investment will create more than 20 direct jobs and is a true example of how municipal and business partners can work together to create positive growth in communities and new opportunities for success.”