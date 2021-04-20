Brightfind Joins the Blue Cypress Family of Companies

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Cypress has added Brightfind, a specialized digital design and web development agency, to its growing family of companies.

“Brightfind’s expertise is critically important for associations, especially in 2021 and beyond. Associations today must communicate better than ever to share complex information in a simple way. Brightfind has led the industry for decades, crafting user friendly association websites that put massive amounts of content at constituents’ fingertips. We are delighted to welcome them to the family and help amplify their impact,” said Blue Cypress Chairman Amith Nagarajan in a blog post.

After selling Aptify in 2017, Nagarajan has focused on growing tech companies he’s founded or invested in. Brightfind will now be under the same umbrella as Cimatri, provider of technology consulting services; Propel, home of business coaches and advisory teams; Tasio, which uses machine learning techniques to uncover deep patterns in member behavior; and rasa.io, which uses AI to personalize email newsletters.

Brightfind builds websites for associations and not-for-profit organizations. It provides expertise in web design, user interface design, CMS implementation, AMS integration and more. Over three decades, Brightfind has worked with hundreds of associations.

Blue Cypress hopes to amplify the agency’s growth by providing support and investment in sales, marketing and back-office operations.

“The Brightfind team is so excited to be joining the Blue Cypress family,” said Brightfind CEO Frank Klassen. “Being part of a larger group of companies, Brightfind will now be able to offer our clients a broader range of services, including strategic business consulting, training, AI, marketing automation and more. That broader network will allow Brightfind to deliver even greater value to our clients. Belonging to a family of companies that’s focused on mission-driven organizations is important to us, and the investment that Blue Cypress is making will allow us to address a post-pandemic world with greater agility and strength.”

In all, Nagarajan has created or invested in about 10 companies and he expects that number to nearly double in 2021. Though many are headquartered far from New Orleans, Nagarajan himself has lived here for the last decade.