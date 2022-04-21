Brett Fenasci Rejoins Kean Miller’s New Orleans Office

NEW ORLEANS — Kean Miller announced that Brett P. Fenasci is returning as a partner in its New Orleans office, practicing with the offshore energy and marine litigation group. Fenasci has extensive litigation and trial experience in matters involving admiralty and maritime law, Jones Act, energy law, personal injury, vessel collisions, allisions, marine insurance and commercial disputes. He earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Georgia and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. He serves as an adjunct professor at Loyola. He serves on the board of directors of Boys Hope Girls Hope of New Orleans.

Consistently named to the National Law Journal’s NLJ 500 and the Law 360 Top 400 lists, Kean Miller is Mansfield 4.0 certified, which reflects a commitment to diversity in the legal profession. The firm employs more than 170 attorneys at offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Houston, the Woodlands, Lafayette, Shreveport and Lake Charles.