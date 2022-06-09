Brenton Bowman Joins the board at Boys Town Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Brenton Bowman, an investment portfolio specialist at Hancock Whitney, has joined the board at Boys Town Louisiana.

Boys Town opened in 1989 and today meets the needs of youth and families through a variety of “continuum of care” services. The site offers diagnostic and assessment services to provide immediate help to youth in dangerous situations. The site has three family homes for adolescents in New Orleans and provides in-home family services to troubled families. The nonprofit estimates that its services and programs help 7,600 children and families in Louisiana each year.