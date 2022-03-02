Brennan’s, N.O. Chefs Among 2022 James Beard Foundation Semifinalists

NEW ORLEANS – The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards presented by Capital One.

Brennan’s is competing in the category of Outstanding Restaurant, which honors establishments that demonstrate “consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to the broader community.” Haitian restaurant Fritai, located on Basin Street, and Lengua Madre, a Constance Street spot that serves “reimagined” Mexican fare, are both up for Best New Restaurant honors. And Avenue Pub is in the running in the category of Outstanding Bar Program.

Several New Orleans chefs have been singled out for honors as well. The Emerging Chef category includes Serigne Mbaye of Dakar Nola, and the Best Chef: South category includes six local culinary creatives: Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith of Saint-Germain; Hao Gong, LUVI Restaurant; Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club; Michael Nelson, GW Fins; Allison Richard, High Hat Cafe; and Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery.

The full list of 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation website. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 13 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1991, recognize “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”