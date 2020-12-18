Brennan’s King Cakes to Debut in January

NEW ORLEANS – For the first time in its 75-year history, Brennan’s Restaurant will be baking king cakes.

Executive pastry chef Brett Gauthier and the Brennan’s culinary team have created three promising variations: First, there’s the traditional king cake made with brioche dough, rolled with aromatic cinnamon filling, glazed with frosty white icing and sprinkled with colored sugar.

Next is the “pink parade” cake, a “rosy-hued beauty inspired by the iconic deep-pink façade of Brennan’s itself.” House-made strawberry preserves and cream cheese are folded in.

The third option is the chocolate “black and gold” king cake featuring chocolate brioche dough twirled with a center of chocolate icing then topped with a layer of whipped chocolate ganache and coated with crumbled chocolate sable cookies, half of which have been tossed in golden cocoa butter. There’s also final light lacing of chocolate frosting.

Each cake starts with the same dough made with all-natural flour, yeast, sugar, eggs, milk, butter, vanilla, malt syrup, salt, nutmeg and orange zest. Brennan’s bakers use a natural process called “tangzhong,” with origins in Japan, to allow the cakes to remain fresh for an entire week without any additives. Cakes serve 15-20 people.

Visit the Brennan’s website to order.

Pick up locally at Brennan’s, Ralph’s on the Park, Café NOMA at the New Orleans Museum of Art, King Cake Hub – Broad Theater and other retailers in the New Orleans area that will be identified on the Brennan’s website. D’Livery Nola will deliver a Brennan’s King Cake right to your door.