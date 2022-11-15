Breeze to Fly from New Orleans to Raleigh-Durham and Pittsburgh

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, has announced new service from New Orleans to Pittsburgh (beginning Feb. 3) and Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (Feb. 16). Breeze is also adding new one-stop ‘BreezeThru’ service from New Orleans to Hartford, Conn., on Feb. 3 and to Providence, R.I., on Feb. 17.

Fares on the nonstop routes start from $59 one-way if purchased by Nov. 21, for travel by May 16, 2023.

“As Breeze continues to expand its network, we are excited to see even more growth in its operation in New Orleans,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. “This new nonstop service to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham as well as the BreezeThru service to Hartford and Providence will provide convenient options to residents and visitors of the region.”

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of ‘seriously nice’ service,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president. “We’re thrilled to announce service from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, our 35th city – as well as BreezeThru service to our Hartford and Providence bases.”

Breeze debuted in May 2021 and has quickly expanded across the U.S., connecting underserved city pairs with fast, efficient flights. The airline’s business model centers around offering affordable fares with plenty of perks including no change and cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, free family seating and enhanced seating options including extra legroom and first class seats.

Seat pitch for a standard economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for extra legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort, and in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.