Breeze Offers Deals to 11 Destinations from MSY

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, a low-fare airline with more than 120 nonstop routes, has announced New Orleans sale fares from $39 (fine print applies) for travel between Feb. 3 and Feb. 28.

Breeze is offering flights from New Orleans to:

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $49

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR starting from $39

Charleston, SC starting from $39

Columbus, OH starting from $49

Jacksonville, FL starting from $39

Louisville, KY starting from $39

Norfolk, VA starting from $49

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49

Richmond, VA starting from $49

Raleigh-Durham, NC starting from $39

Savannah, GA starting from $39

“Upwork predicts that 22% of the American workforce will be remote by 2025 and the couch is now a workstation, not just a place to relax and unwind,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president in a press release. “But remote work is just that – remote – so why not grab some really low fares, get off the couch and experience some amazing destinations.”