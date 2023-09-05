Breeze Offers Big Sale on Fares to and from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Through Sept. 7, Breeze Airways customers can get a 50% discount off the base fare of one-way or roundtrip flights to and from New Orleans for travel before March 7, 2024.

From New Orleans, Breeze offers nonstop flights to 13 destinations: Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark.; Charleston, S.C.; Fort Myers, Fla.; Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Louisville, Ky.; Norfolk, Va.; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Richmond, Va.; and Tulsa, Okla. It offers one-stop service to Providence, R.I.

“Breeze is known for our nice service, convenient flights and low fares,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president, in a press release. “But the ‘Make It Happen’ promotion, with half price base fares, is our best deal to date. It’s good on every route throughout our network.”

To get the deal, enter “IMGAME50” at checkout.