Breeze Offers $39 One-Way Flights to 5 Destinations

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced a fall fare sale to five destinations from New Orleans with fares starting at $39 one way. Flights must be purchased by Oct. 3, 2022, for travel from Nov. 1, 2022, through Feb. 14, 2023. See below for more fine print.

Fall Fares on Sale from New Orleans

Charleston, S.C., from $39 one way

Richmond, Ga., from $39 one way

Louisville, Ky., from $39 one way

Jacksonville, Fla., from $49 one way

Savannah, Ga., from $49 one way

“Whether you want to see the Fall Foliage or just ‘fall for somewhere new,’ Breeze has a destination and a low fare for everyone this autumn,” said Breeze’s President Tom Doxey in a press release.

The fine print:

“Promotional fare is only available when booking a new reservation. Supply is limited. New Orleans (MSY) promotion only valid for inbound travel to MSY on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and for outbound travel from MSY on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Price displayed includes taxes and government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Black-out dates include Nov. 17-28, and Dec. 22 – January 3. Other restrictions may apply.”