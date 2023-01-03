Breeze Offering Sale Prices on Travel to 10 Cities

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways is offering deals on flights from New Orleans to 10 cities. Breeze’s January Bucket List promotion is on sale through Jan. 5, with sale fares as low as $39 for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14.

During the sale, here are prices on Breeze from New Orleans (conditions apply):

Akron-Canton, OH starting from $49 one way;

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR starting from $39 one way;

Charleston, SC starting from $39 one way;

Columbus, OH starting from $49 one way;

Jacksonville, FL starting from $39 one way;

Louisville, KY starting from $39 one way;

Norfolk, VA starting from $49 one way;

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $49 one way;

Richmond, VA starting from $49 one way; and

Savannah, GA starting from $39 one way.

“With so many amazing destinations in Breeze’s network, what better way to start the new year than with a fun, affordable trip with added flexibility and ease,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways president, in a press release. “With MSY being one of our main bases, we are looking forward to more growth in 2023.”

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.