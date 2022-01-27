Breeze Offering $35 Flights Until Midnight Tonight

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways is offering $35 “nice” fares from New Orleans to eight destinations:

Akron/Canton, Ohio;

Bentonville/Fayetteville, Ark.;

Charleston, S.C.;

Columbus, Ohio;

Louisville, Ky.;

Norfolk, Va.;

Palm Beach, Fla. (starting 2/19); and

Richmond, Va.

The “Fab Feb” fare must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. eastern Thursday, Jan. 27 for travel between Jan. 31 and March 16, 2022. The $35 fare is available on all routes, but not all flights.

“Whether it’s Spring Break or a Valentine’s Day getaway you’re after, $35 fares make for a truly ‘fab Feb’,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO, Breeze Airways. “And with no change or cancellation fees, the time is right to book a trip or two today.”

Based in Salt Lake City, Breeze developed an app to “deliver a simple and streamlined travel experience that provides the guest with all the self-service tools they need to book, manage, change, and cancel flights.” The airline does not have a traditional call center – instead opting to handle guest requests via text message, Facebook Messenger and email. Breeze never charges change or cancellation fees, even up to 15 minutes before departure, and flight credits don’t expire for 24 months.