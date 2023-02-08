Breeze Extends Sale Travel Period Through March

Photo courtesy of Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways has expanded its “Get Off the Couch” sale, now for travel through March. The extended sale now discounts travel across 11 routes from New Orleans, with fares from $29. (Fine print applies.)

The sale includes travel from New Orleans to:

Akron-Canton, OH (from $49 thru 3/7);

Bentonville-Fayetteville, AR (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $42 from 3/22-31);

Charleston, SC (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $45 from 3/22-31);

Columbus, OH (from $49 thru 3/7);

Jacksonville, FL (from $29 thru 3/7, or from $29 from 3/22-31);

Louisville, KY (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $45 from 3/22-31);

Norfolk, VA (from $49 thru 3/7);

Pittsburgh, PA (from $49 thru 3/7, or from $55 from 3/22-31);

Richmond, VA (from $49 thru 3/7, or from $54 from 3/22-31);

Raleigh-Durham, NC (from $39 thru 3/7, or from $49 from 3/22-31);

Savannah, GA (from $29 thru 3/7, or from $29 from 3/22-31).

“We’ve had such a great reaction to our February ‘Get Off the Couch’ sale that we just had to extend it,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways president, in a press release. “March, afterall, is also a great time to get up and explore new destinations and experiences.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Guests also have an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected. First Class seats feature 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort. All seats on Breeze’s Airbus fleet are fitted with in-seat AC power and USB/C ports.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.