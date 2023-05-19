Breeze Celebrates Newest Nonstops to Los Angeles and Hartford

NEW ORLEANS — On May 19, Breeze Airways hosted an event to celebrate the airline’s new nonstop flights from New Orleans to Los Angeles and New Orleans to Hartford, Conn. Breeze will also be the only airline servicing Hartford’s Bradley International Airport from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY).

The airline also said it has created about 20 new positions for all ticket and gate counter operations in New Orleans.

Aldo Garcia, Breeze Airways MSY station leader, and Ryne Williams, Breeze Airways communications specialist, participated in the event at MSY.

