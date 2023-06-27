Breeze Announces New Nonstop Service to 2 Cities

NEW ORLEANS – On June 27, Breeze Airways announced that it will be adding nonstop service from New Orleans to Orlando, Fla., and Tulsa, Okla. The new routes will begin on Sept. 22. Service will be on Mondays and Fridays. Fares start at $39 one way if purchased by July 3.

“We are excited to see even more growth from Breeze Airways here at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport,” said MSY Director of Aviation Kevin Dolliole in a press release. “Two years ago, Breeze entered the New Orleans market with a commitment to providing greater connectivity to and from our Airport. The addition of these nonstop flights to Orlando and Tulsa is proof that they are delivering on that commitment.”

“Breeze continues to grow from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, one of our seven national bases,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “Just two years since starting service, we’re thrilled to now offer 13 nonstop destinations from MSY, with our new nonstop to Orlando and returning service to Tulsa.”

Breeze currently flies both regional and transcontinental flights within the U.S. on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more.