Breeze Announces 2 New Destinations from New Orleans

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Starting in May, low-fare airline Breeze Airways is adding nonstop flights from New Orleans to Los Angeles and Hartford, Conn. The seasonal summer routes will continue through Sept. 5 and are on sale now at introductory fares. Travelers can fly to Hartford from $59 one way and to LAX from $99. Fine print applies.

Breeze now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states nationally.

“We are very happy to see Breeze add two more nonstops on top of the 11 routes they already offer,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, in a press release. “This seasonal nonstop service to Hartford and Los Angeles will provide convenient and affordable options for people to get to and from the Big Easy.”

“Here we grow again,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways founder and CEO. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. New Orleans residents can now get to Los Angeles and Hartford twice as fast, for about half the price”