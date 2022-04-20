Breeze Airways to Introduce Nonstop Route from New Orleans to Savannah

Photo provided by Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS — Breeze Airways, a low-fare airline that debuted in May 2021, is adding a new nonstop route from New Orleans (MSY) to Savannah (SAV). One-way fares start at $59. Starting Sept. 9, days of service will be Monday and Friday.

Starting June 30, Breeze will also add one-stop/same plane service to New York City’s Westchester Airport (HPN), located about 30 miles north of Manhattan. Initial days of service will be Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and then will expand to include more days in the fall.

Created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze provides service between 18 cities and 14 states. The low-fare carrier said it “merges kindness and technology to deliver ‘seriously nice’ nonstop service between secondary airports, bypassing hubs and saving guests time and money.” The airline recently announced an order of 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in May.

Last May, the airline announced it would start with nine daily departures out of the new MSY terminal’s Concourse A. Local officials said at the time that the airline will make a capital investment of $6.6 million at MSY and will create 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000. Flight crews, maintenance staff and aircraft for the routes will be based here.

“Our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is putting New Orleans on the best track to be one of the safest places to live and visit,” said New Orleans Mayor Cantrell in a press release. “This connection to new and more cities shows that not only are we a safe place to visit, but the right place to do business. MSY will continue to serve as a prominent gateway and aviation hub for the state and the Gulf South region.”

Local officials estimate the Breeze hub will result in an additional 877 new indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,138 new jobs in the New Orleans area. The airline said it selected MSY as one of its initial destinations and bases of operations because of the city’s charms and proximity to other desirable destinations.