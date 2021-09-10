Breeze Airways Resumes N.O. Flights, Donates Travel to First Responders

SALT LAKE CITY – From Breeze Airways:

As Breeze Airways resumes flight operations in New Orleans today, restoring nonstop flights connecting the city to nine destinations across the south and midwest, the airline announced it is donating travel worth up to one million dollars – or around 10,000 roundtrip tickets – to first responders, Louisiana residents, and others who can help the city rebuild.

Breeze flies to New Orleans from Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma City, OK; Richmond, VA; and Tulsa, OK. Residents from these cities who are willing to travel to New Orleans to volunteer, help family and friends, or contribute in other ways to rebuild New Orleans may also apply.

To qualify for the 10,000 BreezePoints (a value of $100 and the equivalent of one roundtrip) applicants must create a Guest account at www.flybreeze.com for the person seeking to travel and fill out a short application, using the email address associated with the Guest account. Applicants should list the reason for travel and how their visit will help rebuild homes, revitalize the city or provide volunteer services to its residents. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first served basis and must be received by September 22, 2021. Successful applicants will have Certificates within two weeks. For more information, visit: www.flybreeze.com/page/3yuGBbdxn6ZQoJjZpsbkBb

Up to 10,000 applicants will be selected and notified by email with a BreezePoints Certificate which they can then claim in their account to book travel. Travel must be completed by February 14, 2022, but bookings must be completed by October 31, 2021, or the BreezePoints will expire.

“Breeze is the most recent carrier to add service New Orleans, only starting in July this year,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, “but our love runs deep for the Big Easy and we’re committed to helping anyway we can.”

Breeze is also supporting the American Red Cross’ fundraising efforts, by posting this link on the airline’s social media channels, to aid in their efforts to help those who need it most.