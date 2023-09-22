Breeze Airways Begins Service to Orlando

NEW ORLEANS – From Breeze Airways:

On Sept. 22, Breeze Airways inaugurated its newest nonstop service to Orlando and returning service to Tulsa from New Orleans. Breeze will offer twice-weekly service to both Orlando and Tulsa with fares from $29 one way.

From New Orleans, LA to:

Tulsa, OK (Seasonal service, Mondays and Fridays, Nice from $39 one way, starting September 22); and

Orlando, FL (Seasonal service, Mondays and Fridays, Nice from $29 one way, starting September 22).

New service to Fort Myers, Fla. starts on Nov. 2.

From New Orleans, Breeze serves Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Hartford, CT; Jacksonville, FL; Louisville, KY; Los Angeles, CA (seasonal); Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh-Durham, NC; Richmond, VA; Savannah, GA (seasonal) nonstop and offers BreezeThru service to Columbus, OH and Islip-Long Island, NY.

“New Orleans is one of our bases and we’re happy to see these two new nonstops taking off today,” said Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey in a press release. “We have continued to expand our base at MSY, including hiring our own team members for above wing positions, and we look forward to more great things on the horizon.”

“Breeze offers its Guests both bundled and ala carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on routes operated with Airbus A220s, Nicest,” said an airline spokesperson. “The Nicest bundle includes Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol.”