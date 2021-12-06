Breeze Airways Announces New Service from MSY to Palm Beach

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways announced that it will add a route from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International to Palm Beach International Airport beginning Feb. 19, 2022. This is the airline’s first new market addition since its May 2021 debut.

Breeze will now serve eight destinations from New Orleans. These are Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Charleston, SC; Columbus, OH; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA ; Palm Beach; and Richmond, VA.

Fares on the Saturday-only roundtrip flight to Palm Beach start at $39 one-way.

“Breeze’s business model is to add ‘nice, new nonstop’ flights on routes where only connecting service is offered by other carriers,” said Breeze founder David Neeleman in a press release. “We’re excited to introduce Breeze service to South Florida, and look forward to adding more routes from New Orleans.”

Breeze Airways began service between 16 cities across 13 states in May 2021. The low-fare carrier, which offers nonstop service between secondary airports, recently ordered 80 A220-300 aircraft, the first of which will enter service in mid-2022.