Breeze Airways Adding Service to Jacksonville from New Orleans

Photo courtesy of Breeze Airways

NEW ORLEANS – Breeze Airways, the low-fare airline created by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, said it will add a new route this summer between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) and Jacksonville, Fla. Service to Jacksonville will start May 27 on Fridays and Mondays, with one-way fares starting at $49.

Breeze started flying from New Orleans last summer and will now serve nine nonstop destinations from there including: Charleston, S.C., Louisville, Ky., Bentonville, Ark., Norfolk, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Akron-Canton, Ohio, Richmond, Va., Columbus, Ohio and now Jacksonville, Fla.

“We are delighted to see Breeze Airways growing in the New Orleans market,” said Kevin Dolliole, MSY airport’s director of aviation, in a press release. “The addition of this new route to Jacksonville is a positive sign that the people of this region are receptive to the service Breeze is offering at MSY.”

Breeze commenced service in May 2021 and reports flying nearly a half million travelers from 18 cities across 14 states.