Breeze Adding New Nonstop Route from New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Low-fare airline Breeze Airways will be adding its 14th nonstop destination from New Orleans to Fort Myers, Florida, with seasonal service in winter and spring.

The new route will begin Nov. 2, 2023 with service on Thursdays and Sundays and fares starting from $49 one way, if purchased by July 24, 2023.

From New Orleans, Breeze also offers nonstop service to Bentonville-Fayetteville, Ark.; Charleston, S.C.; Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Los Angeles, Calif.; Louisville, Ky.; Norfolk, Va.; Orlando, Fla.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Richmond, Va.; Savannah, Ga.; and Tulsa, Okla.

“Breeze continues to blow us away with yet another nonstop destination from New Orleans,” said Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, in a press release. “We encourage the New Orleans community to take advantage of this new flight to Fort Meyers, Florida.”

“We have continued to see great demand from Louis Armstrong International Airport,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “As we continue to grow our base at MSY, we are always looking for more opportunities. With this route, we hope that it will allow our guests to more easily and affordably travel to and from the Sunshine State.”

Breeze flies both regional and transcontinental flights on a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220 aircraft. The carrier has ordered 80 A220s, with options for 40 more.