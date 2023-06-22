Brees Will Reign Over 2024 Washington Mardi Gras

AP Photo/Butch Dill

NEW ORLEANS — The king of the 2024 Washington, D.C. Mardi Gras Ball will be a goat … whoops, make that The GOAT, as in the “greatest of all time” former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The Mystick Krewe of Louisianians the organizer of the annual bash — announced that U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has selected Brees and college student Camille Morrison to reign over the 2024 edition of the event.

Brees, of course, is the Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. He and his wife, Brittany, established the Brees Dream Foundation in 2003 and since then have contributed more than $50 million to civic causes. Brees also has invested heavily in the Louisiana business community.

“Washington Mardi Gras has always been a celebration of Louisiana’s unmatched spirit and strength,” said Kennedy in a press release. “I can’t think of a better ambassador for that message than Drew Brees. He and Camille have already made our state proud and will make the 75th Washington Mardi Gras’s festival particularly joyous.”

“This is one of the greatest celebrations for the state of Louisiana each year,” said Brees. “It’s an opportunity for us to showcase the great culture and tradition we share as a state with our nation’s leaders in our nation’s capital.”

Morrison is the daughter of Baton Rouge businessman Shane Morrison and his wife Sarah.

In addition to the Brees and Morrison, the ball’s royal court will include princesses selected by members of Congress, festival queens from across Louisiana, and krewe members. The annual parade will take place at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

The origin of Washington Mardi Gras dates back to the 1940s, when Louisiana business leaders started throwing a Mardi Gras-themed party for the Louisiana Congressional delegation and staffers during the Carnival season.