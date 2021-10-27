Brees to Be ‘Global Ambassador’ for Online Gaming Operator

Drew Brees prepares to film a scene for a PointsBet commercial. (Image courtesy of Troika Media Group)

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has certainly kept himself busy since Jan. 17, when he threw his last pass as the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. His latest undertaking is serving as global ambassador for PointBet, an online bookmaker that began in Australia and has now expanded its operations to eight states (with more on the way) in the U.S.

The company announced this week that the NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer has debuted in the first of three new ad spots for its “Live Your Bet Life” campaign, which “highlights PointsBet’s market-leading technology infrastructure, category-leading in-game betting capabilities, and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space,” according to a press release from Troika Media Group, a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that is PointsBet’s creative agency partner for 2021.

“Showcasing our lightning-fast app and easy to use interface that is primed for the in-game betting experience, this campaign is as customer-friendly as our reputation,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “The creative team at Troika developed some great concepts to show Drew’s personality and highlight the exciting features of our product. From the top of a mountain to your couch at home, PointsBet is the service for everyone to Live Your Bet Life.”

Brees joined the PointsBet team in July to help develop original marketing content. CNBC reports that Brees will receive an equity stake in the company, which is the official sports betting partner of NBC, where New Orleans’ favorite former Super Bowl MVP works as a sports analyst.

“PointsBet is a clear leader in the gaming space, and the Live Your Bet Life campaign is a celebration of what differentiates our service,” said Brees.