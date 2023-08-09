Brees Returns to New Orleans for Pickleball Tournament

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Pickle Fest presented by b1BANK is set for Aug. 10-13 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The inaugural event benefits the Brees Dream Foundation.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the Convention Center and New Orleans & Company have organized the tournament with help from national partners Joola and the Kitchen.

Drew Brees and tennis legend John McEnroe will compete in a celebrity exhibition pickleball match at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event features 25 tournament quality PickleRoll courts, live music and more. There will be three divisions of round-robin play: women’s doubles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles for players of all skill levels. The event is open to the public.