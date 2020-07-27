Brees Dream Foundation Gives $5M to Ochsner Health

NFC quarterback Drew Brees, of the New Orleans Saints, throws a pass during a practice for the NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health announced a commitment of $5M from the Brees Dream Foundation to support the creation of community health centers in Louisiana. The health centers will offer primary and specialty care to underserved communities in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. This donation comes after Brittany and Drew Brees committed $5M in March to organize and mobilize meal programs throughout the state of Louisiana for all communities impacted by COVID-19.

As Louisiana continues to experience the impact of COVID-19, health, wellness and preventative care are critically important. The community health centers will be in neighborhoods with limited health resources and tailor services and specialties to the unique needs of area residents. This significant donation supports Ochsner’s long-term efforts to reduce barriers to healthcare by making services affordable, convenient and accessible to all.

“Brittany and I are constantly looking to address the greatest needs of our Louisiana communities. The past few months have made us realize the importance of access to healthcare and we are committed to making sure every family can receive these critical services. We are blown away by the strength and resilience of Louisianians and our family is dedicated to removing barriers and supporting our neighbors today and for years to come,” said Drew Brees.

Brittany and Drew Brees and their foundation, the Brees Dream Foundation, have collectively committed more than $45M to charitable causes globally. This spring, Brees announced a significant donation and collaboration that would provide 15,000 meals daily to Louisianans in need. This contribution also supported the families of Ochsner Health and other healthcare frontline workers when New Orleans emerged as one of the country’s first COVID-19 hotspots.

“On behalf of our team, patients and community, I’d like to express our profound gratitude to the Brees family and Brees Dream Foundation for their extraordinary generosity,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO, Ochsner Health. “As we experience the most significant health crisis of our lifetimes, we’re humbled by the support of Brittany and Drew Brees as well as other leaders and organizations who are stepping up to ensure that we don’t just survive COVID-19 but create a stronger and healthier community. Access to health and wellness resources has never been more important and these centers will provide care to those who need it most.”





