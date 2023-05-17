Brees Dream Foundation Announces NOLA Pickleball Fest

NEW ORLEANS – Brittany and Drew Brees have announced the creation of the NOLA Pickleball Fest, a new annual fundraiser for the Brees Dream Foundation. The inaugural event will be Aug. 10-13 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Co-organizers of the event include the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and New Orleans & Company.

“Brittany and I could not be more excited to bring the first annual NOLA Pickleball Fest to New Orleans,” said Brees in a press release.” Combining one of the fastest-growing and most enjoyable sports alongside a city that knows how to host a party will make this one of the premier events of the summer. It will be great food, music, events and plenty of pickleball all inside the Convention Center.”

The festival-style tournament will take place on 24 tournament-quality, portable “PickleRoll” courts. There will be live music, a celebrity exhibition match featuring Brees, VIP experiences and more.

Registration for the tournament opens in early June. To sign up or for more information, visit www.drewbrees.com. To volunteer, visit www.gnosports.com/volunteer.

National companies Joola and the Kitchen are participating in the event as well.