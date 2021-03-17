Brees, Davis Part of Team Hoping to Redevelop Six Flags Site

This June 19, 2019, photo shows the gates and sign of the abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – A development team featuring former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and current Saints lineback Demario Davis is among the finalists selected by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to potentially redevelop the former Six Flags site in New Orleans East.

The 227-acre park has been unused since 2005, when Hurricane Katrina swept through the area.

The proposal submitted by a partnership between Kiernan West LLC of Colorado and S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 received the highest grade of the six submitted to the city. S.H.I.E.L.D. 1 is a foundation created by Brees, Davis and Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

The team’s plan is to build educational centers, with a focus on urban agriculture, along with a transportation and logistics hub.

Other development ideas for the property include a water park, an RV park, retail space, another amusement park and a travel center.

The top three developers – including Situs Development Collective and a partnership between TKTMJ Inc. and Henry Consulting – have been invited to send more details about their plans.