Brechtel Hospitality Launches Bonfire Events + Catering

NEW ORLEANS — Brechtel Hospitality — the owner and operator of Copper Vine, Fulton Alley and Vintage Rock Club— has announced the launch of its newest venture, Bonfire Events + Catering, a company specializing in customized events, chef-designed menus and sommelier-selected wines and beverages. Bonfire’s team of event specialists and culinary professionals want to help customers create backyard garden parties, elegant wine dinners, philanthropic events, weddings and more. The team includes chef Amy Mehrtens, sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and mixologist Alex Vines. Bonfire said it has partnered with purveyors and craftsmen from the greater New Orleans area and it will source its ingredients from local farms and fisheries.

