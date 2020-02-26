Break a Leg

Rivertown Theaters announces upcoming season

When people travel, they are wise to look for cultural gems off the beaten path. That is especially true for New Orleans and the larger metro region. Ask most locals what they do on a Friday night, and few would say anything about being in the French Quarter. We might just be going to see a musical in Kenner.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, located just off River Road in Kenner, Louisiana, is a surprising delight. It consists of two spaces, the Mainstage Theater and the Lagniappe Stage, which are used for big name Broadway shows and newly written works where local performers can hone their craft and entertain audiences.

Those audiences are primarily from Jefferson and Orleans Parish, but a surprising percentage are from beyond the metro region. According to Rivertown Theaters, more than 15% of ticket buyers are visitors. The total percentage of visitors in the audience is likely to be even higher when you consider some purchasers bring out-of-town guests with them. Rivertown Theaters draws people from across Louisiana, as well as from drive-in markets in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Rivertown Theaters recently announced the lineup for its 2020-2021 season, bringing Broadway favorites and jukebox musicals to the historic Kenner neighborhood.

“This year we polled our audiences for the shows they would like to see. We listened and delivered,” said Kelly Fouchi, co-artistic director of the theater, in a statement. “All of the shows in the upcoming season were top choices by our patrons, who are so very important to Rivertown Theaters. We are grateful for all the feedback and support.”

The shows chosen by the theater’s patrons include “Cinderella,” July 9-19, 2020, directed by Ricky Graham; “Hello Dolly,” Sep. 11-27, 2020, directed by Ricky Graham; “Disaster, The Musical,” Oct. 30-Nov. 15, 2020, directed by Patrick Hunter; “Elf, The Musical,” Dec. 4-20, 2020, directed by Gary Rucker; “Beehive, The 60’s Musical,” Jan. 8-24, 2021, directed by Gary Rucker; Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” March 6-21, 2021, directed by Sean Patterson; and the number one audience vote, “Singing in the Rain,” May 7-23, 2021, directed by Michael McKelvey.

“This season continues to carry out our mission in offering the highest-quality productions, featuring the incredibly gifted local performers throughout the metropolitan area,” said Fouchi. “We continue to offer our young performers on-stage opportunities and nurture their talents. It’s rewarding to see the young performers use the skills and experience they gain working in our children’s program, to perform aside the adults in our mainstage productions, as so many have this past season.”

Rivertown Theaters offers season packages of five, six or seven shows, which are on sale now. Single tickets for “Cinderella” are now available and singles tickets for the additional shows will go on sale June 1. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 504-461-9475.





