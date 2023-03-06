New Faces, New Services Offered at Green Coast Enterprises

L to R: Michael Wong, Brandon Brown and Shelley Flick

NEW ORLEANS – Real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises has announced the addition of three new members to its team. Shelley Flick is GCE’s new finance and operations manager, Brandon Brown is food and beverage projects manager and Michael Wong is director of retro-commissioning.

Green Coast CEO Jackie Dadakis says these new hires highlight the company’s continued growth and versatility in alignment with the company’s mission to develop real estate and provide real estate services focusing on urban and coastal areas in need of community renewal. “We are excited about what these three hires mean for the company,” says Dadakis. “Shelley, Brandon and Michael all bring years of experience to their respective roles and have the passion for putting people first while doing work that betters the planet, which is what we look for in team members.”

Flick will use her previous experience as a comptroller to improve the financial flow of operations at Green Coast. Brown will find new energy management clients by drawing on his many years of experience in the hospitality industry. Flick and Brown will collaborate to introduce Green Coast’s newest endeavor, GCE Hospitality. With this new service, food and beverage developers can increase efficiency while reducing energy consumption and associated costs. Both Flick and Brown joined Green Coast after holding managerial positions at the Pythian Market Food Hall, and the business will benefit from their knowledge of the service sector.

Wong’s long history in the energy sector makes him the perfect fit to manage Green Coast’s retro-commissioning projects. He’ll work with commercial clients to reduce energy consumption and improve climate and infrastructure resiliency by reducing power consumption and strain on the power grid. By analyzing and improving building systems, he will lower utility costs for GCE clients and ratepayers.

All three were drawn to Green Coast’s commitment to people, planet and profit.

“GCE Hospitality will focus on underserved communities, creating energy resilient places to live, eat, and play,” said Flick. “This company understands people are the most important part of the equation.”

“It was inspiring to spend the Martin Luther King Holiday doing service,” said Brown. “By taking part in the Lafitte Greenway cleanup, this company showed its commitment to its mission.”

“I’m excited to be here and contribute to the triple bottom line for our customers and for the environment,” said Wong. “Green Coast is a highly ethical company that I can proudly stand behind.”