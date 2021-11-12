Brand Society Garners 19 National Tellys and 19 Addys in 2021

NEW ORLEANS – Fr0m Brand Society:

What do you do when you win 38 awards in the space of a few months? According to Brand Society Managing Partner Troy Cox, “You build another bookcase.”

Since Partner/Chief Creative Officer Mike Rainey joined the agency in 2019, Brand Society has emerged as a creative powerhouse in the region.

“I can’t tell you how much fun it has been, working with this team and these clients,” Rainey said. “We’ve continued to diversify our accounts this year which now include international and national brands in the fin-tech, CPG in South America, QSR and medical categories. I just couldn’t be more optimistic about our future.”

So far the agency has won 38 awards in 2021, including a Special Judges Award and two Best of Shows at the New Orleans Addys. Specifically, the Blue Runner “Be Nice. Give Red Beans & Rice,” has won lots of gold including a prestigious Gold People’s Telly.

The Crystal Hot Sauce “How New Orleans Does Flavor” campaign and website also received three gold Tellys. This campaign continues to receive rave reviews worldwide and is sure to be yet another contender in AAF ADDY competition in 2022. Other big winners this year include the Fat Boy’s Pizza “More to Love” campaign, St. Tammany Health System “Many Reasons” campaign, Port Orleans Brewing Company packaging campaign, and the Louisiana Pepper Exchange web site and campaign. Associate Creative Director/ Copy Chief Lori Archer-Smith also received the Ad Club’s Silver Medal for lifetime achievement.

“What a great year of accomplishments,” Troy Cox said. “This team delivered incredible work in the most challenging of times.”