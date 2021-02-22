Bradley Murchison Elects Michael R. Brassett to Co-Managing Member

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana law firm Bradley Murchison has elected Michael R. Brassett Jr. of its Baton Rouge office to a three-year term as co-managing member. Brassett practices in the energy field with specific focuses including oil and gas title examination, regulatory matters and environmental regulation and compliance. He joins Leland G. Horton of Shreveport and Richard S. Crisler of New Orleans as managing members of the firm.

Bradley Murchison currently serves the state with offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. The team offers a broad range of practice areas while maintaining a focus on commitment to the community. The firm has been ranked as a “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News – Best Lawyers for ten consecutive years.