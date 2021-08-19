Bradley Murchison Celebrates 2022 ‘Lawyers of the Year’

NEW ORLEANS – Bradley Murchison is pleased to announce that five firm members have been recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas:

16 Bradley Murchison lawyers named to 2022 Best Lawyers list

Bradley Murchison congratulates the 16 lawyers that have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America: