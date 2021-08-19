Bradley Murchison Celebrates 2022 ‘Lawyers of the Year’
NEW ORLEANS – Bradley Murchison is pleased to announce that five firm members have been recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas:
- Malcom S. Murchison – Real Estate Law, Shreveport
- Kay Cowden Medlin – Energy Law, Shreveport
- David R. Taggart – Oil & Gas Law, Shreveport
- Richard S. Crisler – Personal Injury – Medical Malpractice Defense, New Orleans
- Joseph L. “Larry” Shea, Jr. – Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Shreveport
16 Bradley Murchison lawyers named to 2022 Best Lawyers list
Bradley Murchison congratulates the 16 lawyers that have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America:
- Bradley R. Belsome – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
- C. Wm. Bradley Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (New Orleans)
- Brian A. Cowan – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) and Corporate Law (New Orleans)
- Richard S. Crisler – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
- Darryl J. Foster – Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
- Leland G. Horton – Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, and Litigation – Environmental (Shreveport)
- T. Haller Jackson, III – Commercial Litigation (Shreveport)
- Jerald N. Jones – Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental, and Litigation – Municipal (Baton Rouge)
- Kay Cowden Medlin – Arbitration, Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, and Mediation (Shreveport)
- Malcolm S. Murchison – Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil & Gas Law, and Real Estate Law (Shreveport)
- Dwight “Trey” C. Paulsen III – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
- David E. Redmann, Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
- F. John Reeks, Jr. – Energy Law and Oil & Gas Law (Shreveport)
- Joseph L. “Larry” Shea, Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Oil and Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Real Estate Law (Shreveport)
- David R. Taggart – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Employment Law – Management, Energy Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Construction, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, and Oil and Gas Law (Shreveport)
- Nathan M. Telep – Corporate Law (Shreveport)