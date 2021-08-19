Bradley Murchison Celebrates 2022 ‘Lawyers of the Year’

Site Staff,

NEW ORLEANS – Bradley Murchison is pleased to announce that five firm members have been recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas:

16 Bradley Murchison lawyers named to 2022 Best Lawyers list 

Bradley Murchison congratulates the 16 lawyers that have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America:

  • Bradley R. Belsome – Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • C. Wm. Bradley Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • Brian A. Cowan – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships) and Corporate Law (New Orleans)
  • Richard S. Crisler – Medical Malpractice Law – Defendants and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • Darryl J. Foster – Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • Leland G. Horton – Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, and Litigation – Environmental (Shreveport)
  • T. Haller Jackson, III – Commercial Litigation (Shreveport)
  • Jerald N. Jones – Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental, and Litigation – Municipal (Baton Rouge)
  • Kay Cowden Medlin – Arbitration, Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, and Mediation (Shreveport)
  • Malcolm S. Murchison – Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Mining Law, Natural Resources Law, Oil & Gas Law, and Real Estate Law (Shreveport)
  • Dwight “Trey” C. Paulsen III – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • David E. Redmann, Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants (New Orleans)
  • F. John Reeks, Jr. – Energy Law and Oil & Gas Law (Shreveport)
  • Joseph L. “Larry” Shea, Jr. – Commercial Litigation, Energy Law, Litigation – Environmental, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, Oil and Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Real Estate Law (Shreveport)
  • David R. Taggart – Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Employment Law – Management, Energy Law, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Construction, Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants, and Oil and Gas Law (Shreveport)
  • Nathan M. Telep – Corporate Law (Shreveport)
Categories: Legal, People On The Move, Today’s Business News

Related Posts