Brad Stillwagon Named General Manager of Pan-American Life Center

NEW ORLEANS – Stirling Properties announced that Brad Stillwagon has been named the new general manager of the Pan-American Life Center.

Stillwagon has been with Stirling Properties since early 2019, serving as both an asset and property manager of more than 2,000,000 square feet of retail, medical and office properties across the Gulf South. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and business administration from Washington and Lee University and is actively involved in the W&L New Orleans Alumni Chapter. Stillwagon holds the designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member and is active in the Louisiana CCIM Chapter. He is a Young Leader with CoreNet Global, a network of corporate real estate executives focused on the strategic real estate needs of Fortune 500 Companies, and is pursuing a Master of Corporate Real Estate with a specialization in Workplace Strategy.

Prior to joining Stirling Properties, Stillwagon served as vice president – real estate team lead with Hancock Whitney Bank, where he worked in asset and transaction management. He currently resides Uptown with his wife and three sons.

In addition to his GM duties, Stillwagon will continue to serve as the asset manager for many of Stirling Properties’ Southshore properties, including Mid-City Market, Offices at Mid-City Market, Magnolia Marketplace, Old Metairie Village and Oakridge Place.

“We have a great group of talented professionals and building engineers working closely with Brad to ensure a smooth transition,” said Grady Brame, executive vice president with Stirling Properties. “We are confident our team will continue to provide first-class service and support for the office tower and building tenants. We’re also excited about the remarkable renovations to the Pan-American Life Center that we believe uniquely positions it as one of a kind in the New Orleans CBD and enhances its long-term success.”

The Pan-American Life Center houses the national and regional headquarters of many corporations. Built in 1980, the granite-clad, Class A trophy tower encompasses roughly 673,000 square feet of office and retail space, as well as an eight-story parking structure. Office tenants include Pan-American Life Insurance Group, IBERIABANK, Morris Bart Law Offices, McGlinchey Stafford, Merrill Lynch and Stirling Properties. First-floor retail tenants include Smoothie King, Starbucks, Tsunami and IBERIABANK. Stirling Properties’ affiliates own the property and are the exclusive management and leasing agents for the Pan-American Life Center.

Stirling Properties recently completed a $7 million redevelopment of the property, including a renovated café, state-of-the-art conference center and upgraded ground floor lobby to better position the building in the evolving office landscape.