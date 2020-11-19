BR-Based Dagostino Pasta Company Expands Distribution in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Dagostino Pasta Company, the Baton Rouge-based producer of handmade air-dried pastas and small-batch sauces, has expanded distribution to stores across the greater New Orleans area. In addition to these locally made products, Dagostino offers gourmet gift baskets and the finest olive oils, balsamic vinegars and specialties directly from Italy.

“Our expansion into the New Orleans market is a natural fit, given the city’s rich Italian history and influence Sicilian immigrants have had on the city’s culture and foodways,” said Vince Hayward, fourth-generation owner and CEO of L.H. Hayward & Company, Dagostino’s parent company. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer Dagostino’s high-quality, authentic pastas and sauces and gourmet gift boxes to a larger audience in one of America’s greatest food cities.”

Founded in New Orleans in 1926 by the Fresina family as the Fresina Macaroni Manufacturing Company, Dagostino Pasta Company uses old-world techniques to produce the finest, freshest artisan pasta. Dagostino’s pasta is made using pure durum semolina wheat and is air-dried over rods in wooden cellars, just as it was done in Sicily for centuries. The brand’s sauces are made in small batches with fresh herbs and spices.

To learn more about Dagostino Pasta Company, visit dagostinopasta.com or email info@dagostinopasta.com.