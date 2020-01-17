BR-Based Bascom Hunter Acquires Xcelaero Inc.

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Technology Park member company Bascom Hunter, a provider of advanced technical solutions for the aerospace and defense market, announced it has acquired Xcelaero Inc. which will create at least five new jobs in Baton Rouge.

Xcelaero is a leading supplier of high-performance fans and air movers for companies in the aerospace and defense market. The acquisition strengthens Bascom Hunter’s thermal management capabilities and allows the organization to provide a broader range of solutions to its customers.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Xcelaero to the Bascom Hunter team,” said Andrew McCandless. “Xcelaero has a strong history of commitment to developing industry-leading technology, hiring highly qualified people with deep domain expertise and a strong focus on the customer mission. Through this acquisition, we are better positioned to meet customers demand for high performance thermal management solutions.”

Xcelaero will operate as a division of Bascom Hunter, and will include legacy Xcelaero products and technology in addition to environmental control systems technology from Bascom Hunter. Xcelaero will move its headquarters to Baton Rouge. Bascom Hunter’s CEO Andrew McCandless will serve as president of Xcelaero. Xcelaero’s longtime president Dennis Pfister will remain with the company as a member of Bascom Hunter’s board of directors. Over the course of the past year, Bascom Hunter has increased its total number of Louisiana employees to 15. This acquisition will add at least five more.

Additionally, Bascom Hunter recently signed a long-term lease at 8108 Picardy Ave in Baton Rouge to house its new headquarters and engineering facility. It plans to renovate the property in the first half of the new year and move into the facility in the summer of 2020.

“We’ve been planning this move for the better part of a year, making sure our new headquarters will be the perfect spot for us to continue our growth,” said McCandless. “Having the flexibility to continue our operations and grow during that time has been a huge help, so we can’t thank the Tech Park enough for their patience with us.”

This is the latest in a long line of successes and growth events for Bascom Hunter during their tenure as a Louisiana Technology Park member company, and positions them for even greater growth and success in the near future.

“Bascom Hunter is one of our most unique members at the Tech Park, and we’ve always been not only proud but impressed with their technologies, applications, and clientele,” said Stephen Loy, executive director of the park. “This acquisition is a great way for Bascom Hunter to start the year, and I fully expect to see more big moves from them in the future.”





