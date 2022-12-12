Boys Town Louisiana Welcomes Tosha Link, Topher Bordenave

L to R: Tosha Link and Topher Bordenave

NEW ORLEANS — Boys Town Louisiana announced the addition of Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager of the Successful Futures Workforce Development Program.

Link will spearhead the identification, strategy and solicitation activities for leading corporations that will bring significant support to Boys Town’s service line priorities, and Bordenave will maintain the Workforce Development Program by maintaining relationships with employers to ensure quality of the program and a positive experience for participants.

Link started her nonprofit journey as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects. She has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising, and she will work with Boys Town to develop initiatives for corporate partners and develop student success story content.

Bordenave is committed to improving student outcomes through his skills in project management, leadership and human capital development. He has been in the education space for nearly 20 years.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these two talented individuals to our team,” said Boys Town Louisiana Executive Director Rashain Carriere Williams. “As we continue to progress in our programs, I am confident that Tosha and Topher will be key elements in helping us further in our mission.”